El líder de la formación de ultraderecha, Santiago Abascal, ha calificado los hechos de asalto y allanamiento: "Y los medios lo llaman "trastada". Contra Vox vale todo. Están empeñados en que esto acabe mal", ha señalado.

Las casas familiares de Ortega Smith en Asturias amanecen con la bandera republicana y del LGTB | Twitter

Dos inmuebles familiares de Javier Ortega Smith ubicados en la localidad asturiana de Figueras amanecieron este miércoles, tras la noche de San Juan, con una bandera LGTBI y otra de la república. 

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, se ha hecho eco en su perfil de Twitter de lo sucedido: "Mientras otros se victimizan por unas caceroladas y tienen sus casas blindadas por decenas de agentes... las casas de los familiares de Ortega Smith sí son asaltadas y allanadas", escribió. "Y los medios lo llaman "trastada". Contra VOX vale todo. Están empeñados en que esto acabe mal", añadió

Por su parte, el acalde de la localidad, el socialista Franciso Vinjoy, ha explicado que la Policía Local aún no había dado con los autores de los hechos, según ha avanzado el Elcomercio.es. En esta localidad es una tradición que se realicen bromas durante la noche de San Juan.

Ortega Smith también se refirió a estos hechos: "Los medios de desinformación señalan, los totalitarios actúan". El diputado tiene varias viviendas en Castropol, Figueras, que ahora tienen uso industrial.

Las actitudes y gestos homófobos de la formación no son pocos. Además de difundir un argumentario homófobo contra Maroto en el que se afirmaba que el miembro del PP es un "trepador" que se beneficia de su "condición homosexual", la diputada Alicia Rubio afirmó: "Si realmente se quiere defender a los niños no hay que defender a los niños homosexuales, si es que existe semejante cosa, o los niños trans. Hay que defender a todos". También simpatizantes del partido han sido denunciados por ataques homófobos.

