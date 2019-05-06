Público
Vox Excargos de Vox critican a Abascal por convertir el partido en un "chiringuito" y piden el voto para el PP

Firman un manifiesto en el que aseguran estar "desengañados" con el proyecto de Abascal y haber renovado su "ilusión" con "el nuevo" PP.

Santiago Abascal, tras votar el día de las elecciones generales. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Exdirigentes de Vox han firmado un manifiesto en el que cargan contra Santiago Abascal por convertir el partido en un "chiringuito", centro de "manipulación de sentimientos y de colocación de amigos y familiares"; y piden el voto para el Partido Popular liderado por Pablo Casado.

El escrito, difundido a través de las redes sociales, está firmado por nueve exmiembros de Vox que en diferentes etapas ocuparon cargos de vicepresidente, coordinadores provinciales o de distrito. Todos ellos aseguran estar "desengañados" con el proyecto de Abascal y haber renovado su "ilusión" con "el nuevo" PP.

Los firmantes del manifiesto creen que "toca hacer una llamada de atención" a "los buenos españoles" tras las pasadas elecciones generales porque no pueden estar "en nada" satisfechos con el resultado obtenido en las urnas, del que acusan tanto a un "irreflexivo ejercicio del legítimo derecho al voto" como a los efectos de una "desastrosa" ley electoral.

Con esto, dado el efecto "nocivo" que ha tenido la dispersión del voto, el manifiesto llama a los ciudadanos a anteponer "el bien de España" a sus intereses personales o partidistas y votar al PP, "desde la serenidad de la reflexión y aparcando la visceralidad".

Los firmantes del manifiesto son Ramón Calvo de la Hoz, excoordinador del distrito de Fuencarral; Carlos Eliseo Corrales, afiliado de Vox Madrid; Antonio De la Torre Luque, excoordinador provincial de Córdoba; María Concepción Farto Martínez, excoordinadora del distrito de Chamberí (Madrid); Juan Luis Jara Delgado, exvicepresidente primero de Vox; Diego López Ordóñez, ex secretario de la Comisión Gestora de Cáceres; Daniel Molina Álvarez, expresidente provincial de Toledo; Francisco de Asís Santos Gómez, excoordinador provincial de Badajoz; y Argimiro Santos Vidal, exsecretario provincial de León.

