Vox vota en Andalucía con la izquierda una paga extra para los sanitarios

El socio parlamentario de PP y Ciudadanos deja en minoría en un asunto de relevancia a los partidos que forman el Gobierno andaluz y aprueba una moción del PSOE que, sobre el papel, el Ejecutivo debe cumplir, y que recoge un pago adicional del 20% de su sueldo durante los meses de marzo, abril, mayo y junio

Alejandro Hernández, portavoz de Vox en el Parlamento de Andalucía. Europa Press
sevilla

raúl bocanegra

Vox ha votado en Andalucía con la izquierda partes de una moción del PSOE que reclamaba al Gobierno andaluz que compensase a los profesionales sanitarios por su trabajo durante la pandemia. Así, los sufragios de Vox se unieron a los de Adelante Andalucía y a los de los socialistas para sacar adelante una paga extra del 20% de su sueldo durante los meses de marzo, abril, mayo y junio.

El partido de ultraderecha dejó así en minoría a PP y Ciudadanos, los partidos que forman el Gobierno andaluz, en un asunto delicado y le recordó de paso al presidente Juanma Moreno (PP) y al vicepresidente Juan Marín (Ciudadanos) que los necesitan para aprobar o rechazar cualquier cosa de cierta relevancia.

Una moción

Lo que salió adelante fue una moción que sobre el papel obliga al Ejecutivo a llevarla a cabo.

Esto es lo que prevé el reglamento del Parlamento de Andalucía para el caso de que una moción prospere. Por un lado, "la Comisión a la que corresponda por razón de la materia controlará su cumplimiento". En este caso, la de Salud.

Por otro lado, "el Consejo de Gobierno, acabado el plazo fijado para dar cumplimiento a la moción [en este caso, tres meses], dará cuenta del mismo ante la Comisión correspondiente [nuevamente la de Salud]".

Por último, el mismo reglamento, prevé lo que sucedería "si el Consejo de Gobierno incumpliese la realización de la moción o no diese cuenta a la Comisión": entonces el asunto regresaría al Pleno, donde el Ejecutivo se enfrentaría a un debate de relevancia y recibiría un vapuleo político, si Vox sigue manteniendo la misma tesis que hoy.

