Yolanda Fuentes Ayuso evita dar explicaciones sobre la dimisión de la directora de Salud Pública: "No he tenido ocasión de hablar con ella"

"Hemos reestructurado la Consejería de Sanidad", ha añadido la presidenta madrileña sobre la dimisión de la encargada de gestionar la alerta sanitaria en la región. 

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE/ Ballesteros
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha evitado dar explicaciones sobre la dimisión de la directora general de Sanidad Pública, Yolanda Fuentes. "No he tenido ocasión de hablar con ella. Acabo de terminar una reunión con Atención Primaria. Hemos reestructurado la Consejería de Sanidad", ha dicho Ayuso durante una entrevista en Cuatro. Media hora antes de estas declaraciones se ha conocido la dimisión de la encargada de gestionar la alerta sanitaria en la región que gobierna.

Sobre su cambio de opinión respecto al paso de fase, Ayuso ha dicho que ve "circunstancias más tranquilas" porque "Madrid se ha reforzado". Según sus declaraciones, el Gobierno autonómico sigue adelante con la decisión de presentar la solicitud, aunque aún no la han entregado al Ministerio de Sanidad.

El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid anunció este miércoles que pedirá al Ejecutivo central entrar en la fase 1 de la desescalada el día 11 de mayo, a pesar de las dudas de los expertos. Justo un día después, la directora general de Salud Pública ha dimitido de su cargo.

Tal y como han adelantado varios medios y han confirmado a Público, fuentes de la Consejería de Sanidad han reconocido que la decisión de Yolanda Fuentes se debe a su disconformidad con la petición del cambio de fase. En esta línea, y siempre según las informaciones publicadas, Fuentes rechazó firmar el documento por el que se solicitaba pasar a la siguiente etapa de la desescalada. Pese a la dimisión, el Gobierno regional ha asegurado que solicitará en la noche de este jueves pasar a la fase 1, según ha informado El Mundo.

"Hoy es un día bueno para nosotros porque hemos reorientado la Consejería de Sanidad", ha asegurado en su intervención Ayuso, que ha confirmado además quién será el sustituto de Fuentes: el exdirector del hospital provisional de Ifema, Antonio Zapatero.

En este sentido, ha desgranado que en esta nueva estructura Zapatero será una "pieza clave" dirigiendo toda la estrategia de salida del Ejecutivo madrileño de la crisis del coronavirus, la desescalada en la región o la realización de estudios epidemiológicos. 

