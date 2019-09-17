Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Investidura Zarzuela niega que el rey vaya a dejar pasar unos días antes de decidir si propone candidato a la investidura

La Casa del Rey sale al paso de las informaciones que señalaban que Felipe VI barajaba tomarse un tiempo para comunicar su decisión.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El rey Felipe VI momentos antes de recibir a la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, en el Palacio de la Zarzuela para preparar la ronda de consultas con los partidos políticos. EFE/Chema Moya

El rey Felipe VI momentos antes de recibir a la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, en el Palacio de la Zarzuela para preparar la ronda de consultas con los partidos políticos. EFE/Chema Moya

La Casa del Rey ha asegurado que Felipe VI no está barajando aplazar unos días su decisión sobre la investidura tras la ronda de consultas con los partidos que concluye esta tarde, según fuentes oficiales del Palacio de la Zarzuela, que cita la agencia Efe.

La agencia oficial de noticias había publicado a ultima hora de la mañana que el jefe del Estado barajaba aplazar unos días su decisión sobre la investidura ante la situación de incertidumbre política, las conversaciones de última hora entre los diferentes partidos y la posibilidad de que se pueda cerrar un acuerdo en los próximos días que evite la repetición electoral, según fuentes conocedoras del contenido de la ronda de consultas con los dirigentes de las formaciones parlamentarias.  La Casa Real niega ahora oficialmente que Felipe VI se haya planteado esa posibilidad.

La ronda de consultas va a concluir en la tarde de este martes con las reuniones del monarca con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y con los líderes del PP, Pablo Casado, y de Cs, Albert Rivera. A mediodía, ha recibido al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.

Lo previsto, según Casa Real, es que el rey opte este martes entre dos opciones: o designar un candidato a la investidura (que sería nuevamente Pedro Sánchez) o que, por contra, constatara la imposibilidad de acuerdo, de modo que se convocaran automáticamente unas nuevas elecciones generales (que se celebrarían el 10 de noviembre). Felipe VI convocará a la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, para comunicarle su decisión.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad