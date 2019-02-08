Una persona ha mort i una quinzena si més no han resultat ferides de caràcter menys greu en una col·lisió frontal entre dos trens que ha tingut lloc entre les localitats de Sant Vicenç de Castellet i Manresa de la comarca del Bages, segons que han informat Protecció Civil i el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM). Aquests serveis no descarten la possibilitat que hi hagi més afectats.



La línia 4 de Rodalies està interrompuda a causa d'aquest accident ocorregut passades les sis tarda, a l'alçada de l'antic baixador de Gastellgalí.

El SEM ha activat vuit ambulàncies i altres vehicles de logística i unitats no urgents.



Segons aquestes fonts, a causa de l'accident s'ha activat l'alerta Ferrocat i els equips d'emergència han estat mobilitzats.



Bombers de la Generalitat està treballant també en el lloc dels fets juntament amb els Mossos d'Esquadra i el Servei d'Emergències de la Generalitat.



El passat mes de novembre hi va haver un altre accident ferroviari mortal a la mateixa linia. Una esllavissada a la zona de Vacarisses va provocar un descarrilament i una persona va perdre la vida.