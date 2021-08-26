barcelona
Catalunya acollirà per ara almenys 121 refugiats afganesos arribats a l'Estat espanyol en el marc de les operacions d'evacuació de l'exèrcit espanyol i les forces internacionals. En concret, 58 persones arribaran a la demarcació de Barcelona, 48 a Girona i 15 a Tarragona, tot i que les xifres podrien augmentar en les properes hores i dies. Dels refugiats que aniran a Catalunya, 70 són homes i 51 dones. D'aquests, 54 són menors d'edat. En total, des de l'inici de les repatriacions han arribat a Torrejón 1.584 persones, de les quals 1.268 provenien dels contingents espanyols i la resta d'avions europeus o dels Estats Units. Fins ara, han entrat al sistema d'acollida 759 afganesos.
A Barcelona arribaran 32 homes i 26 dones, entre ells 26 menors. A Girona són 28 homes i 20 dones, incloent 23 menors, mentre que a Tarragona hi haurà 10 homes i 5 dones, entre els quals 5 menors. Del total de refugiats que arribaran a Catalunya, 54 són menors d'edat, un 45% del total.
Per ara, les dades del govern espanyol indiquen que 49 refugiats aniran a Andalusia, 52 a l'Aragó, 32 a Astúries, 3 a les Illes Balears, 31 a Castella-la-Manxa, 57 al País Valencià, 14 a Extremadura, 18 a Galícia, 68 a Madrid, 41 a Múrcia, 29 a Navarra i 60 al País Basc. Hi ha 41 persones més que s'han derivat a una nova localització des de Torrejón, però per les quals la base de dades d'Inclusió encara no té el destí final. Segons l'Executiu espanyol, el temps mitjà d'estada a les instal·lacions provisionals de trànsit a Torrejón és de 37 hores. D'altra banda, del total de 1.584 persones que han aterrat a les instal·lacions espanyoles, 953 són adults i 631 menors d'edat, amb 858 homes i 726 dones.
