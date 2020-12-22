Baixa de manera significativa la velocitat de propagació i el risc de rebrot cau després de deu dies

Segon dia consecutiu en què les dades epidemiològiques a Catalunya no només no empitjoren sinó que milloren i avui ho fan amb més força. En concret, segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, baixen tant el risc de rebrot com la velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia o taxa Rt, així com el nombre de pacients Covid als hospitals, si bé creixen altres indicadors com ara la incidència acumulada de casos o les persones ingressades a les unitats de crítics.



La caiguda més significativa és la de la taxa Rt, que baixa per segon dia consecutiu i passa de l'1,52 a 1,40. El dia anterior tot just havia baixat una centèsima. Amb tot, el nivell encara és molt elevat, perquè significa que cada 100 persones positives en contagien 140 més. Ara mateix, només cinc comarques -i poc poblades- estan per sota de l'1. Són el Pallars Sobirà, l'Alta Ribagorça, el Solsonès, l'Alt Urgell i la Ribera d'Ebre, mentre que n'hi ha quatre a un nivell altíssim, per damunt del 2: l'Aran, la Cerdanya, la Conca de Barberà i el Baix d'Ebre.

Pel que fa al risc de rebrot se situa en 357 punts, nou menys que en l'anterior informe. És el primer cop en deu dies que l'índex baixa, tot i que caldrà esperar a veure'n l'evolució posterior per afirmar si es tracta de l'inici d'una nova tendència o d'un fet esporàdic. Només hi ha dues comarques que no tenen un risc de rebrot elevat, és a dir, que no arriben als 100 punts: són l'Alta Ribagorça i el Pallars Sobirà. A l'extrem contrari, hi ha quatre comarques amb un risc de rebrot que supera els 1.000 punts: la Cerdanya (4.081), la Terra Alta (1.906) el Ripollès (1.858) i el Priorat (1.094).



La incidència de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants sí que puja i passa de 257,72 a 270,87. En les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 2.192 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), de manera que es manté la tendència de les últimes jornades de més de 2.000 positius diaris. També s'ha informat de 32 noves morts i el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'eleva a 16.655.



Finalment, pel que fa a la situació assistencial hi ha 1.610 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb Covid-19, 13 menys que en l'anterior balanç. Amb tot, és la tercera xifra més elevada del mes, només per sota de les de l'1 de desembre (1.674) i el dia 20 -el darrer balanç-, amb 1.623. A les UCI hi ha 334 pacients amb la malaltia, set més que el dia previ i acumula dues jornades de creixement, després de les 320 persones que hi havia el dia 19, la dada més baixa des del 21 d'octubre.

