El Bisbat de Girona porta a la Fiscalia i el Vaticà la investigació de l'exrector de Vilobí d'Onyar per abusos a menors

El Bisbat de Girona ha finalitzat la investigació interna dels presumptes abusos sexuals atribuïts al sacerdot Tomàs Pons, que va ser rector de Vilobí d'Onyar (la Selva) durant més de tres dècades- i n'ha enviat la documentació al Vaticà i a la Fiscalia. En un comunicat emès aquest dimecres, el Bisbat ha informat que ha enviat a la Congregació per a la Doctrina de la Fe de la Santa Seu les indagacions fetes per una comissió diocesana i que aquest dimecres al matí s'han presentat al ministeri públic.



La comissió creada pel bisbe, Francesc Pardo, es va posar en marxa el 4 de febrer "amb l'objectiu d'aclarir els fets, i acollir, escoltar i acompanyar les possibles víctimes". El cas va sortir a la llum després d'una investigació del diari Ara, que recollia les veus de diverses víctimes i del mateix sacerdot. La comissió ha fet, d'acord amb la normativa canònica i els protocols vigents, una "investigació prèvia a partir d'entrevistes amb testimonis apareguts en mitjans de comunicació així com altres persones afectades o relacionades amb els fets".

La investigació interna va començar després que cinc exalumnes del col·legi concertat Bell-lloc de Girona afirmessin haver patit abusos per part del sacerdot entre finals dels anys 60 i mitjans dels 90, període en el qual aquest religiós va col·laborar amb el centre. Des del 1999, quan es va jubilar, l'exrector està en una casa de repòs d'Arbúcies. Ara, el Vaticà emetrà una resolució sobre el cas i caldrà veure què decideix la fiscalia, si bé és probable que els delictes estiguin prescrits.



El de l'antic rector del Vilobí d'Onyar és només un dels casos d'abusos a menors comesos per religiosos que han sortit a la llum els darrers mesos, quan també s'han conegut els que va cometre el monjo de Montserrat Andreu Soler o l'antic mossèn de Constantí (Tarragona), entre d'altres.