Casado es rendeix i inicia els tràmits per convocar un congrés extraordinari del PP

El president del partit convoca la Junta Directiva Nacional el proper dimarts 1 de març i en l'ordre del dia s'inclourà la convocatòria del conclave que decidirà el futur del partit

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

MADRID

El president del PP Pablo Casado es rendeix. Passades les 18 hores d'aquest dimarts, convocava la Junta Directiva Nacional per dimarts que ve 1 de març. A l'ordre del dia, apareix la convocatòria del congrés extraordinari que ha de decidir sobre el futur del PP.

(Seguirà ampliació)

