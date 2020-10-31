Centenars de persones omplen la plaça de la Catedral per protestar contra el desallotjament de la Casa Buenos Aires

Centenars de persones s'han concentrat aquest dissabte al vespre a la plaça de la Catedral de Barcelona per protestar contra el desallotjament la casa Buenos Aires de Vallvidrera, el qual va tenir lloc aquest dimecres. Ho han fet durant pràcticament una horaper demanar que s'aturin els desnonaments a la capital catalana. Han recordat que els Mossos d'Esquadra van desnonar aquest dijous a la nit i sense ordre judicial a una família amb tres menors a Ciutat Meridiana, i han assegurat que no "en toleraran cap més". Des del 17 de setembre del 2020 s'han executat més de 800 desnonaments a Barcelona, han recordat els organitzadors. Durant la manifestació, a la qual han assistit membres de diverses xarxes d'habitatge i sindicats de barri, així com organitzacions de l'esquerra independentista, s'ha llegit un manifest i posteriorment s'han tirat bengales i petards.

Segons indica l'ACN, durant la protesta no s'han respectat les distàncies de seguretat. Tot plegat vigilat per agents de la Guàrdia Urbana i els Mossos d'Esquadra. Des de fa una estona els agents ja estaven controlant els accessos de Via Laietana i la Plaça Sant Jaume, on s'han trencat vidres de l'Ajuntament. En aquest darrer punt hi havia convocada una concentració contra les restriccions anticovid. D'altra banda, també hi ha hagut manifestacions en protesta del desallotjament de la Buenos Aires a Sant Cugat.

Un cop acabats els parlaments, els manifestants de la concentració en contra dels desnonaments han baixat per Via Laietana fins a la plaça Sant Jaume. Justament aquesta ubicació va ser ahir escenari de disturbis, una nit que va acabar amb 14 detinguts, 2 d'ells menors, i amb una trentena de ferits lleus. Després de la manifestació, diverses persones han fet pintades, han trencat vidres i han encès una foguera a la plaça Sant Miquel, aldarulls que han acabat amb un detingut.

