Ciclistes, corredors i molta gent passejant durant el primer dia per passejar i fer esport

Molts ciclistes, corredors i gent de passeig en el primer matí en què es permet als adults sortir al carrer després de setmanes de confinament a casa per culpa del coronavirus. Arreu de Catalunya, i aprofitant el bon temps, molta gent ha sortit a fer esport entre les sis i les deu del matí.



Als municipis amb espais verds o muntanyes, com a les Gavarres de la Bisbal d'Empordà, es podien veure des de primera hora molts ciclistes i corredors pels camins. A la zona de Collserola, a Barcelona, allau d'esportistes, igual que al Passeig Marítim de Badalona, on des de primera hora s'han vist molts corredors i ciclistes, així com parelles caminant prop del mar.



El Parc de Collserola s'ha omplert d'esportistes des de primera hora del matí, quan centenars de ciclistes i corredors han recorregut les carreteres de la zona, la gran majoria respectant la distància de seguretat. Tot plegat, sota l'atenta mirada de les autoritats policials, que han establert diversos controls abans d'arribar a la carretera de les Aigües, un dels punts més concorreguts. Els agents que es trobaven a l'espai no han detectat cap incidència especialment greu, però sí que han comentat que no s'esperaven tanta gent. "La gent ha entès que era obligatori sortir a fer exercici", bromejaven alguns.



La imatge al Parc de Montjuïc també anava plena d'esportistes i gent passejant, tot i que els jardins i zones com el MNAC estaven tancades. L'altre punt calent de Barcelona ha estat l'entorn del Parc Güell, on molta gent passejava el gos i corria pels camins entorn el parc.



Tot i la forta afluència de persones, al voltant de les deu del matí –hora límit en què la pràctica d'esport a l'aire lliure estava permesa- les carreteres pràcticament s'han buidat i ja només quedaven els residents que sortien a passejar el seu gos.

