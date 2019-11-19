“En aquests 30 anys hem après que part del nostre treball no ha servit de res perquè la nostra mirada era parcial i incompleta. No serveix de res si no és Justícia Global”. Amb aquest missatge d’alerta, LaFede.cat inicia una nova campanya amb la qual “celebra” el seu 30è aniversari denunciat la manca d'avenços que s'han fet en matèria de justícia social durant les darreres tres dècades. I ho fa sacsejant la imatge de “poble solidari” que impera en l'imaginari de la ciutadania catalana després d’una etapa de mobilitzacions i lluita pels drets socials agitada que, segons aquesta plataforma d’entitats per la justícia global, es pot quedar en el no-res “si el sistema segueix posant-nos en risc permanentment i les desigualtats no paren de créixer”.

LaFede.cat, que com a tal sorgeix el 2013 de la fusió de la Federació Catalana d’ONG per al Desenvolupament-FCONGD -nascuda el 1989-, Federació Catalana d’ONG pels Drets Humans-FCONGDH i Federació Catalana d’ONG per la Pau-FCONGPAU, ha llançat un vídeo en el qual es mostren fragments d’acció solidària i mobilització social tirant d’èpica, amb una veu en off autocomplaent amb una ciutadania catalana compromesa.



En el vídeo, però, els seus protagonistes s’atreveixen a tallar el relat per qüestionar la falta d’implicació per part dels representants polítics per garantir qüestions com uns pressupostos estables compromesos amb la justícia global però també amb la justícia social i els drets i llibertats a casa nostra, la lluita contra empreses catalanes que exploten els recursos a altres punts del globus o una consciència real per part de la ciutadania amb relació al consum sostenible o la lluita contra el racisme, entre d’altres.



En un comunicat, LaFede.cat assegura que amb aquesta campanya vol diluir la dicotomia entre un “nosaltres” i un “ells”, ja que considera que “la justícia global apel·la un tot interconnectat, a un compromís real i profund amb la humanitat”: “La justícia no es pot trossejar. No hi ha justícia asocial justícia econòmica, justícia ambiental, justícia antiracista o justícia de gènere per separat. La defensa dels drets humans no entén de fronteres”.

De nou, recuperen la històrica reivindicació de destinar un 0,7% del PIB a la cooperació internacional, però alhora exigeixen responsabilitat social amb la resta de la política econòmica: “Coherència amb el 99,3% restant del pressupost per no invalidar la mateixa política de cooperació”. Entre els actes de la campanya, destaca el que es farà el proper dia 26 al CCCB en què es presentarà el dossier Justícia Global, elaborat en col·laboració amb Crític.

