Francisco Franco sortirà del Valle de los Caídos. El Tribunal Suprem ha desestimat aquest dimarts, per unanimitat i en la seva totalitat, el recurs dels familiars del dictador contra la decisió del Govern espanyol d'exhumar les restes de Franco de la Basílica de Cuelgamuros, i la seva inhumació al cementiri del Pardo-Mingorrubio, on està enterrada la seva dona, Carmen Polo.



La Secció Quarta de la Sala del Contenciós Administratiu posa punt i final a una batalla judicial oberta fa un any, i recolza el decret del Consell de Ministres del 15 de març d'aquest any, que fixava pel 10 de juny l'exhumació del dictador, i que va ser paralitzada cautelarment per la Sala.

Els sis membres del tribunal amb prou feines han dedicat una hora a les seves deliberacions, i només han donat a conèixer el sentit de la decisió, a l'espera de la redacció de la sentència.



La decisió de l'Alt Tribunal arriba tot just un mes i mig abans de les eleccions generals del 10-N. El trasllat de les restes de Franco ha estat la mesura estrella de l'Executiu de Pedro Sánchez, ara en funcions, des que la va donar a conèixer, al juny de 2018. Per la seva banda, la família del dictador i la fundació que enalteix la seva figura han fet tot el possible per torpedinar l'acció del Govern estatal, també ratificada pel Congrés dels Diputats.



D'altra banda, ni tan sols després de la decisió del Suprem és possible emprendre l'exhumació de forma immediata: un jutge de Madrid va decretar al febrer la suspensió cautelaríssima de les obres pels suposats riscos que comportaria per a tot el conjunt arquitectònic moure la llosa de 2.000 quilos que cobreix el fèretre del dictador.



Per si fos poc, el magistrat José Yusti Bastarreche va justificar la seva decisió en base a un informe encarregat per la Fundación Francisco Franco. El Govern defensava l'opció de enterrar-lo al cementiri del Pardo Mingorrubio, mentre que la família exigia fer-ho a la catedral de l'Almudena.