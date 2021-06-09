La bona evolució epidemiològica fa que pràcticament cada setmana s'assoleixin registres inèdits en molts mesos. Aquest dimecres Catalunya compta amb menys de 200 pacients de Covid-19 a les unitats de cures intensives -en concret, 197-, un fet que no succeïa des del 12 d'octubre de l'any passat, quan n'hi havia 193. A més a més, també segueixen a la baixa els pacients en planta, que ara són 582, quatre menys que en l'anterior balanç.



La majoria dels indicadors tornen a anar clarament a la baixa i la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt passa del 0,94 al 0,90, mentre que el risc de rebrot disminueix quatre punts, fins a 89. Ja fa tres dies que es troba per sota dels 100 punts, de manera que es consolida en un risc "moderat" i no "elevat", llindar on havia estat els darrers onze mesos.



Paral·lelament, en les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 578 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA i s'ha informat de cinc noves defuncions, per un global de 22.213 des de l'esclat de la pandèmia. La incidència acumulada a 14 dies puja lleugerament però segueix per sota de 100, passant de 99,17 a 99,44. El 3,32% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu.



Més enllà de la major presència d'activitats a l'aire lliure que es produeix en aquesta època de l'any, la clau de l'evolució positiva és el progrés en la vacunació, fins al punt que ja hi ha més de 3,1 milions de catalans que han rebut almenys la primera dosi -el 39,8% del total, el 46,9% dels majors de 16 anys-, i 1,85 milions han completat la pauta -el 23,6% del total i el 27,8% dels majors de 16 anys-.

