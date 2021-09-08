El conseller d'Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, ha dit aquest dimecres que "hi ha indicis" de l'existència a Catalunya "grups de gent que queden per sortir a caçar" persones homosexuals. En una entrevista a RAC1, el conseller ha explicat que aquests grups, que no ha volgut qualificar d'organitzats, estan "instal·lats en l'odi i alimentats per una cultura de l'odi a la diferència". Ha atribuït la seva existència a "un cert component social d'una certa permissivitat, un cert aval en el menyspreu a la diferència, que ajuda i anima a determinats col·lectius a fer un pas més". Davant aquesta situació "extremadament greu", el conseller ha explicat que la policia catalana és "implacable".



Segons fonts policials consultades per l'ACN, aquests grups no tenen un lideratge clar, uns objectius definits ni una estratègia predeterminada, però sí que poden ser diversos amics i coneguts que queden per anar de festa o alguna altra activitat i aprofiten l'ocasió per agredir o vexar membres del col·lectiu LGTBI que es troben pel carrer.

El conseller ha dit que les persones homosexuals "no han de tenir por" perquè "la por és la victòria d'aquesta gent". Ha demanat que es comportin amb normalitat perquè "al final acabaran guanyant i tindran els Mossos al seu costat". Ha recordat que els Mossos d'Esquadra disposen d'un grup de 15 persones especialitzades en delictes d'odi i en aquests moments s'està fent una formació especialitzada al conjunt dels agents sobre aquesta qüestió. "Ens hi hem posat molt seriosament", ha assegurat Elena, que ha dit que treballen per ser "implacables" com en el cas de l'agressió a la platja del Somorrostro de Barcelona, els quatre responsables de la qual ja van ser arrestats a meitats d'estiu.



Durant el primer semestre es van rebre 92 denúncies per atacs lgtbifòbics, el 40% de tots els delictes d'odi. Això suposa un augment del 24% respecte els 74 delictes denunciats el 2020 i un increment del 58% respecte els 58 fets denunciats el 2019. El 70% dels fets han estat resolts. L'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia va alertar la setmana passada que en el portem d'any els atacs al col·lectiu han crescut un 30%, sobretot a Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana.

