El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha criticat Pedro Sánchez per estar tres mesos "jugant al gat i la rata" a la cambra baixa: "És una sessió d'investidura, no d'impostura, no pot exigir tot a tots a canvi de res", ha expressat el popular a la tribuna. El conservador li ha preguntat si "realment vol ser president del Govern" perquè "ha ignorat els seus socis habituals" i ha presentat "un artifici de mesures" en comptes d'un programa de govern pactat.
Casado ha carregat contra el socialista per les seves aliances de les que, al seu parer, "s'avergonyeix" i li ha preguntat sobre "els suports reals", repassant les crítiques històriques de Pedro Sánchez a Pablo Iglesias en seu parlamentària. "A mi em recorda aquesta conversió a una semblant a la que va tenir amb els independentistes", ha al·legat.
El líder de l'oposició ha assegurat el vot en contra del seu grup parlamentari: "Voatrem 'no', no estem d'acord en la política". El popular ha instat Sánchez a "donar a aquesta Cambra la informació de quin govern formarà i amb quins socis". "És la primera vegada en la història d'Espanya que un candidat a la presidència del Govern ve i després del seu discurs i de dues contrarèpliques encara no sabem amb qui va formarà Govern".
Casado, a més, li ha recriminat a Sánchez seva hipocresia sobre l'abstenció: "Senyor Sánchez, que vostè va dimitir per no abstenir-se després d'unes segones eleccions i d'oferir un govern de coalició", li ha recriminat. "Vostè té un projecte de ruptura per a Espanya", ha al·legat el popular, i ha acusat Sánchez de "donar carta de sobirania a una minoria", en referència als partits independentistes catalans. "No podem facilitar la seva investidura perquè seria molt perjudicial per a Espanya".
