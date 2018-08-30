La defensa del jutge Llarena li costarà a l'Estat més de mig milió d'euros

El jutge Llarena ja té qui el defensi: ho farà un prestigiós bufet d'advocats belga que cobrarà pels seus serveis 544.0982 euros, que l'Estat espanyol pagarà religiosament.



Després de rebre l'autorització de la Intervenció General de l'Estat, dependent d'Hisenda, el Govern de Pedro Sánchez ha contractat a un advocat a Bèlgica per defensar la jurisdicció espanyola i al jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena en la demanda que va interposar contra ell l'expresident català Carles Puigdemont.

Llarena està cridat a comparèixer davant el tribunal belga el proper dia 4 de setembre, si bé no està obligat a fer-ho.



La demanda a Llarena està sustentada en una suposada falta de respecte a la presumpció d'innocència per part del magistrat, si bé conté un "error" de traducció rellevant a les declaracions que se li atribueixen, que, segons van anunciar els advocats dels processaments, es posarà en coneixement del jutge.



En concret, el jutge del Suprem va dir en ser preguntat per l'existència de presos polítics: "No és el cas que estem portant ara en el Tribunal Suprem; es tracta de comportaments que apareixen recollits en el nostre Codi Penal i que, amb independència de qual hagi pogut ser la motivació que els hagi portat a les persones a cometre'ls, si és que això ha estat així, doncs han de ser investigats".



En la traducció jurada al francès, aquesta última frase podria entendre's en un sentit més afirmatiu i traduir-se com "i sí és el que s'ha produït, cal fer una recerca".