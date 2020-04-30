Detingut un home per matar presumptament la seva parella a Corbera de Llobregat

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut un home per la seva relació amb la desaparició de la seva parella a Corbera de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat) i investiguen si el cadàver trobat en una zona propera correspon al de la dona desapareguda.



Segons ha informat aquest dijous la policia catalana en un comunicat, el detingut és un home 45 anys d'edat que en les pròximes hores prestarà declaració davant del jutge, que ha decretat secret de sumari.



Agents de la Divisió d'Investigació Criminal (DIC) dels Mossos van detenir aquest dimecres a la tarda el sospitós. La investigació va començar quan la policia catalana va tenir coneixement de la desaparició d'aquesta dona.



Arran de les indagacions policials, aquest dimecres a la tarda van localitzar el cos sense vida d'una persona en una riera de Corbera de Llobregat, que podria correspondre's amb el de la dona desapareguda, per la qual cosa es va procedir a la detenció d'aquest home, la seva parella.



Per la seva banda, la Delegació del Govern espanyol contra la Violència de Gènere ha confirmat el presumpte assassinat masclista de la dona de 48 anys. Així mateix, ha assenyalat que "hi havia antecedents previs de violència de gènere del presumpte agressor" contra la víctima.

Així, el nombre de dones assassinades per violència de gènere ascendeix a 19 el 2020 i a 1.052 des de 2003.