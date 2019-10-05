Público
CDR Deu membres dels CDR s'encadenen a l'entrada del metro d'Arc de Triomf

Uns 50 activistes s'han manifestat pel centre de Barcelona per reivindicar l'alliberament dels detinguts el passat 23 de setembre acusats de terrorisme.

Una desena de manifestants del CDR s'encadenen a la boca del metro d'Arc de Triomf. Maria Rubio

Deu activistes dels CDR s'han encadenat a les portes de l'estació d'Arc de Triomf, a Barcelona, per demanar la llibertat dels presos independentistes detinguts el passat 23 de setembre. Després de manifestar-se pel centre de la capital catalana, la mobilització ha arribat a la boca del metro i la Renfe, on 10 dels concentrats s'han lligat amb cadenes.

Uns 50 assistents han acompanyat l'acció a crits de "vaga general", " Perdoneu, tenim ostatges" i "totes som CDR". També s'han vist cartells amb el lema "Llibertat. Edu, Jordi, Xavi, Ferran, Alexis, Txevi i Germinal", els noms dels membres dels CDR acusats de terrorisme a presó en el marc de l'Operació Judes.

Un operatiu de la Guàrdia Urbana ha acordonat la zona i dues unitats de la Brigada Mòbil dels Mossos d'Esquadra s'han desplaçat fins el punt de l'acció.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

