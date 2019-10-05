Deu activistes dels CDR s'han encadenat a les portes de l'estació d'Arc de Triomf, a Barcelona, per demanar la llibertat dels presos independentistes detinguts el passat 23 de setembre. Després de manifestar-se pel centre de la capital catalana, la mobilització ha arribat a la boca del metro i la Renfe, on 10 dels concentrats s'han lligat amb cadenes.



Uns 50 assistents han acompanyat l'acció a crits de "vaga general", " Perdoneu, tenim ostatges" i "totes som CDR". També s'han vist cartells amb el lema "Llibertat. Edu, Jordi, Xavi, Ferran, Alexis, Txevi i Germinal", els noms dels membres dels CDR acusats de terrorisme a presó en el marc de l'Operació Judes.



Un operatiu de la Guàrdia Urbana ha acordonat la zona i dues unitats de la Brigada Mòbil dels Mossos d'Esquadra s'han desplaçat fins el punt de l'acció.

(Hi haurà ampliació)