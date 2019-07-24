La Diputació de Barcelona retira el llaç groc de la façana per ordre de Marín i JxCat demana que es torni a posar

La polèmica pels símbols aterra ara a la Diputació de Barcelona. La nova presidenta de la institució provincial, la socialista Núria Marín, ha decidit retirar el llaç groc en solidaritat amb els presos polítics de la façana de la seu de la Diputació, una decisió que ja ha provocat crítiques dels seus socis de govern, Junts per Catalunya, que ha demanat que es torni a col·locar. En concret, el president del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, ha explicat en una entrevista a TV3 que han registrat una moció perquè el llaç torni a penjar de la façana i ha afegit que esperen sumar majoria en el proper ple perquè sigui així.



La retirada del llaç ha motivat també les crítiques d’ERC, que a través d’un tuit ha aprofitat també per atacar JxCat: “Constituït el govern PSC – JxCat a la Diputació de Barcelona. Primera acció de govern: retirada del llaç groc del balcó”.

L’aliança entre JxCat i PSC a l’ens supramunicipal va generar una forta polèmica entre les dues grans formacions independentistes, així com crítiques de l’ANC.

En una entrevista a l’agència EFE, Marín ja havia avançat que si depenia d’ella el llaç groc deixaria d’estar penjat de la façana, perquè segons ella “els símbols han de servir perquè tots els ciutadans s’hi sentin reflectits, no per dividir, sinó tot al contrari”. “Al meu ajuntament no hi ha aquest símbol i, a la Diputació de Barcelona, si depèn de la presidència, lògicament tampoc hi serà”, va afegir. A més a més, en l’entrevista també avançava que caldrà “fer un esforç” per “gestionar” la sentència del Tribunal Suprem sobre el judici al Procés. “Aquí hi ha un problema polític que no hem resolt amb política i que hem deixat en mans dels jutges”.