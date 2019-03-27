El Doctor Music Festival descarta els Pirineus i estudia Montmeló com a escenari

Després d'un temps d'incertesa, sembla que el Doctor Music Festival no es farà a Escalarre (Pallars Sobirà), a la Vall d'Àneu, i es traslladarà al circuit de Montmeló, segons informacions de TV3. Els dubtes sobre la ubicació del festival es van encetar arran de la sospita que els terrenys on pretenia celebrar-se puguin ser inundables, una opció apuntada per l'Agència Catalana de l'Aigua que hauria comportat, molt probablement, la denegació dels permisos per fer-hi l'esdeveniment. En un comunicat, el festival ha admès que Montmeló és "una de les possibles ubicacions", però ha negat que hi hagi un acord.



Feia un mes i mig que els responsables del festival buscaven una alternativa a Escalarre per emplaçar-hi el Doctor Music Festival, que ara hauria trobat el seu lloc al Vallès Oriental. El contracte encara no està firmat però previsiblement ho estarà les pròximes setmanes, segons les informacions de TV3. Aquest canvi retocaria l'essència d'un festival històric, que data d'ara fa 24 anys, i que aquest 2019 el promotor Neo Sala vol rescatar.



L'altra cara de la moneda és l'impacte negatiu que tindrà la nova ubicació a les comarques dels Pirineus lleidatans, en especial pel que fa a les reserves hoteleres entorn de l'esdeveniment, moltes d'elles ja aparaulades amb els hotels de la zona. S'hi esperaven 55.000 persones diàries i la productora tenia reservades 1.500 places hoteleres per a personal i artistes.



A Montmeló, el festival passarà de quatre a tres dies, del 12 al 14 de juliol. Serà un dels muntatges musicals més grans d'Europa amb un escenari de més de 125 metres. El que no ha variat és el cartell: Rosalía, Primal Scream, The Sisters of Mercy, King Crimson i un homenatge a Frank Zappa en versió holograma inclòs.