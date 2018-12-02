La dreta radicalitzada aconsegueix la seva primera victòria electoral a Andalusia

Les eleccions andaluses han provocat un terratrèmol polític l'abast del qual està per determinar i es veurà en els propers temps. L'autonomia més fiable en el vot des de 1982, on les majories socialistes s'han succeït amb suports ocasionals d'altres partits (Partit Andalusista o IU), ha deixat un escenari radicalment diferent. Les dretes de PP i Ciutadans sumen amb la ultradreta de Vox, i podrien, si unissin les seves forces, desallotjar del Govern al PSOE per primera vegada en la història de l'autonomia. En les eleccions que obren el cicle electoral a Espanya, la irrupció per sorpresa de Vox, amb ni més ni menys que 12 escons, deixa Juanma Moreno (PP), contra tot pronòstic, com a possible president.



El gir és total en l'escenari polític d'Andalusia. El PSOE de Susana Díaz, encara que queda com a primera força, naufraga i no aconsegueix sumar una majoria ni a la dreta, amb Ciutadans -es queden en 54 escons entre tots dos- el seu soci d'aquests tres últims anys i mig, ni a l'esquerra, amb Adelante Andalucía, que perd tres escons respecte a la suma de Podemos i IU, i es queda en 17. Emergeix així per primera vegada una majoria de dretes a Andalusia, que necessitaria, per governar, formar un tripartit del que, d'una o altra manera, hauria de formar part Vox, que irromp amb dotze escons al panorama polític d'Andalusia. El president de la Junta podria ser Juanma Moreno, el president del PP andalús, que queda com a segona força amb 26 diputats.