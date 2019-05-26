Ascens generalitzat de la participació en les eleccions europees i municipals de Catalunya. Segons les dades oficials, a les 14.00 h un 35,6% del cens ja havia votat en les eleccions municipals, tres punts per sobre del 2015, i un 35,3% ho havia fet en les europees, més de 10 punts per sobre respecte el 2014.



Les capitals de demarcació mostren aquesta pujada de participació. Pel que fa als comicis locals, a Barcelona ciutat ha votat un 2,5% més que el 2015 a la mateixa hora, mentre que a Girona l'ascens és del 4,7%, a Lleida del 4,1% i a Tarragona, del 3,4%. La xifra de tot l'Estat espanyol registra una tendència més suau, només un 0,1% per sobre de les eleccions municipals passades.



La pujada de la participació en les eleccions europees és encara més acusada. La demarcació que registra un ascens més fort és Lleida, amb 14 punts percentuals per sobre del 2014. La segueix Tarragona, amb 12,1% més de participació; Girona, amb un 10,8% més, i Barcelona, amb un 9,4% més. La xifra a tot l'Estat també és més alta de l'habitual, amb un 34,7% total de participació, 10,8 punts per sobre del 2014.



El significatiu ascens de participació en les municipals ha arrossegat l'augment de participació en les europees que, tot i tractar-se del rècord històric, acostuma a pujar quan coincideix amb altres comicis.





