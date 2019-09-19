A diferència del que va passar a les eleccions espanyoles del 28 d’abril, està gairebé descartat que alguns dels presos polítics encapçalin les candidatures al Congrés o al Senat d’ERC o Junts per Catalunya. Així ho afirma l’ACN citant fonts de les direccions dels dos partits. La clau és que aquella data ja s’haurà emès la sentència del Tribunal Suprem del judici del Procés i les dues formacions després de veure com ha anat el judici preveuen condemnes per als presos, que també implicaran la inhabilitació per a exercir un càrrec públic. I, per tant, no podran formar part d’una llista electoral.



El 28 d’abril, Oriol Junqueras va liderar la candidatura d’ERC al Congrés, mentre que Raül Romeva ho feia al Senat, ambdós a la demarcació de Barcelona. Pel que fa JxCat, Jordi Sànchez era el cap de llista per Barcelona, mentre que Josep Rull i Jordi Turull ho eren a Tarragona i Lleida. Els cinc presos van ser escollits i van recollir les seves actes al Congrés i al Senat, si bé poc després van ser suspesos de les seves funcions.



La situació, sempre segons informa l’ACN, implica que els dos partits independentistes estiguin treballant amb altres opcions per encapçalar les candidatures. En el cas d’ERC, el número dos de Junqueras al Congrés era Gabriel Rufián, mentre que al Senat la número dos d’ERC era l’exdiputada al Congrés Anna Surra. Pel que fa a JxCat els números dos de Barcelona, Tarragona i Lleida eren Laura Borràs, Ferran Bel i Concepció Canyadell, respectivament.



Finalment, l’agència afegeix que els advocats han estat intentant trobar una fórmula que permeti un escenari diferent, però fins ara no han trobat cap manera d'obrir la porta a que els presos siguin membres de la candidatura si són condemnats.

