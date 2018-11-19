Els Mossos d'Esquadra exigeixen millores laborals i revertir les retallades de la crisi

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han tornat a sortir al carrer per demanar millores laborals i el retorn de les pagues extres que no van cobrar durant els anys de crisi econòmica. Aquest dilluns, centenars d'agents del cos s'han concentrat davant la conselleria d'Interior de Barcelona convocats pel col·lectiu MosS.O.S. i els sindicats, alhora que se celebrava el Consell de la Policia, òrgan de representació paritària de la Generalitat i els mossos. En aquesta ocasió, el Consell té sobre la taula les demandes dels treballadors, motiu pel qual les organitzacions han decidit pressionar amb convocatòries.



Alguns d'ells van començar les protestes aquest diumenge al vespre a les 20.00 h, i fins i tot n'hi ha que s'han quedat a dormir a les portes de la conselleria. Segons els col·lectius, cal una resposta "a les reclamacions laborals, als incompliments des del 2008, les retallades del 2010 i el 2012, i sobretot a impagaments i incompliments d'acords en els últims anys". Asseguren que no esperen res de la reunió d'aquest dilluns, ja que "l'històric de les negociacions sempre ha estat un fracàs" i denuncien "falta de voluntat negociadora" per part de la conselleria".

Els manifestants s'han vestit de negre per simbolitzar "el dol" que passa el cos, i fins i tot han encès espelmes a peu de carrer. MosS.O.S i la resta de sindicats també demanen l'equiparació dels salaris amb el cos de Bombers i un augment de la plantilla de policies. Entre les proclames destaquen "dignitat", "seguretat", "respecte" o "Mossos de primera amb sou de tercera".

