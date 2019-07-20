Dos homes i una dona han estat detinguts pels Mossos d'Esquadra a Barcelona per la seva presumpta relació amb una agressió múltiple a una dona el passat cap de setmana, a la qual presumptament van retenir durant diversos dies, informa l'agència EFE.
Els Mossos van conèixer els fets dimarts passat, dia 16, quan uns ciutadans van alertar que havien trobat a una dona caminant desorientada i que demanava ajuda.
La víctima ha declarat que va estar retinguda durant el passat cap de setmana en la capital catalana, en un descampat amb portes metàl·liques, lloc on s'haurien produït les agressions sexuals.
Els mossos van poder localitzar el lloc dels fets, al barri del Poble Nou i van identificar diverses persones que podrien estar relacionades amb l'agressió. Els detinguts van ser traslladats a la comissaria de Les Corts. La investigació continua oberta per detenir un tercer presumpte autor de l'agressió sexual.
