Els treballadors de Nissan inicien una vaga indefinida per exigir un pla industrial de futur

BARCELONA
Els treballadors de Nissan han iniciat aquest dilluns una vaga indefinida per protestar per la manca de claredat de l'empresa sobre el futur industrial de les plantes a Catalunya. Segons CCOO, la primera planta que s'ha aturat és la de Montcada i Reixac, on el sindicat apunta que hi ha un seguiment del 100% de l'aturada. Els treballadors es queixen que l'empresa "no ha aclarit en cap moment les perspectives industrials de futur" i que l'actual situació d'incertesa "sobrepassa els límits" assumibles. "L'horitzó és més incert que mai i estan en risc 3.000 llocs de treball directes i al voltant de 20.000 indirectes", segons CCOO.
El comitè d'Empresa de Nissan demana a l'empresa multinacional un "pla industrial de futur per a les fàbriques catalanes" i que es garanteixi l'ocupació dels treballadors. A la planta de Montcada i Reixach hi havien d’anar a treballar 110 persones, després de set setmanes d’aturada de l’activitat com a conseqüència del coronavirus. La planta de la Zona Franca de Barcelona, la més important que té l’empresa automobilística a Catalunya, ha arrencat amb normalitat, però la vaga de Montcada l’afectarà i haurà d’aturar-se per falta de subministraments.
