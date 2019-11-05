El Tribunal Suprem ha reactivat l'euroordre contra els exconsellers Toni Comím, Clara Ponsatí i Lluis Puig a Bèlgica i Escòcia més de dues setmanes després de l'emissió de la sentència contra els líders polítics independentistes. L'alt tribunal ja ho va fer amb Carles Puigdemont, que es va entregar a la policia belga i a qui fa pocs dies van ajornar la vista perquè la defensa es pogués preparar el cas.



Aquest cop, l'euroordre s'ha reactivat per a Comín i Ponsatí pels càrrecs de sedició i malversació, els mateixos pels quals el Suprem va dictar fins a un total de 100 anys de presó per als nou líders independentistes. En el cas de Puig, l'euroorde s'ha emès pels presumptes delictes de malversació i desobediència. La reactivació arriba cinc dies després que la Fiscalia ho demanés a l'alt tribunal. El jutge Pablo Llarena ja havia emès una euroordre contra tots tres, així com contra Puigdemont, l'exconsellera Meritxell Serret i la vicepresidenta d'ERC, Marta Rovira.

En declaracions a TV3, la defensa de Ponsatí ha assegurat que seguiran el mateix procediment i que l'exconsellera d'Educació s'entregarà a la policia escocesa. També ho faran Comín i Puig de manera voluntària. Puigdemont es va presentar a la comissaria dos dies després de l'emissió de l'euroordre, ja que el tribunal va demanar al jutge Pablo Llarena que traduís tots els documents al neerlandès, francès o anglès.



Puigdemont va passar una nit en dependències policials per declarar l'endemà. Després, va ser alliberat sense fiança i amb l'obligació de notificar qualsevol sortida del país. S'espera que el procés sigui semblant en el cas dels tres exconsellers.