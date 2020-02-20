La Fiscalia amenaça amb portar al Suprem l’aplicació del 100.2, que veu com un “tercer grau encobert”

La Fiscalia considera l’aplicació de l’article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari als presos polítics "un tercer grau encobert" i amenaça amb portar-ho al Tribunal Suprem. El ministeri públic ha presentat un recurs contra l'atorgament d’aquest article a l'expresident de l’ANC Jordi Sànchez sota l'argument que el voluntariat que farà no servirà de tractament pel delicte de sedició.



La Junta de Tractament de la presó de Lledoners va decidir aplicar el 100.2 a Sànchez per fer un voluntariat tres dies a la setmana durant 11 hores cadascun, tot i que encara no ha gaudit d’aquest règim. L'òrgan públic recorda que hi ha tres graus a l'hora de classificar un intern, i rebutja que el 100.2 sigui un grau "intermedi" per accedir al tercer grau ni una modalitat de classificació. Aquest article, afegeix, és una mesura "excepcional" que requereix una "interpretació restrictiva".

La fiscalia també critica les declaracions de la consellera de Justícia, Ester Capella, segons la qual tots els presos es podran acollir al 100.2.



Diversos presos polítics han sortit ja del centre penitenciari gràcies a aquest règim, entre els quals el president d’Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, l’exconsellera Dolors Bassa i l’expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell. L’exconseller Joaquim Forn ha estat l’últim en fer-ho i ha sortit aquest matí de la presó de Lledoners per anar a treballar a Mediapro.