El Servei de Delictes d'Odi i Discriminació de la Fiscalia de Barcelona ha ordenat aquest dilluns immobilitzar l'autobús de l'organització ultradretana Hazte Oír. "És una propaganda que ataca la dignitat, els drets i la llibertat de les dones, creant un clima que normalitza la discriminació contra les dones i les insulta en vincular les seves idees amb el règim nacional-socialista", assegura el fiscal.



El vehicle havia recorregut els carrers de la capital catalana durant almenys una hora fins a ser detingut per un grup de manifestants, que també han arrencat els missatges masclistes que contenia.

Entrarà i sortirà pel mateix lloc per on ha vingut!!!

Fora de Barcelona!!!#HazteOír pic.twitter.com/wRmBcRtYRr — Carles (@Carles83SG) 4 de marzo de 2019

A més, la Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona ha sancionat a l'autobús antifeminista per incomplir l'Ordenança de Convivència de la ciutat i la Llei de Publicitat de Catalunya, en arribar a l'avinguda Diagonal de la ciutat comtal.



Fonts de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona han informat aquest dilluns que s'ha incoat una acta administrativa als responsables del vehicle en funció de l'Ordenança municipal de Convivència i de la citada llei però que aquesta sanció no comporta immobilitzar el vehicle al seu pas per la ciutat.