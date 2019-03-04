Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

HAZTE OÍR La Fiscalia de Barcelona ordena immobilitzar l'autobús d'Hazte Oír

A més, la Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona ha sancionat a l'autobús antifeminista per incomplir l'Ordenança de Convivència de la ciutat i la Llei de Publicitat de Catalunya, en arribar a l'avinguda Diagonal de la ciutat comtal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Autobús de Hazte Oír para su campaña contra las leyes de violencia de género. / EUROPA PRESS

Autobús de Hazte Oír para su campaña contra las leyes de violencia de género. / EUROPA PRESS

El Servei de Delictes d'Odi i Discriminació de la Fiscalia de Barcelona ha ordenat aquest dilluns immobilitzar l'autobús de l'organització ultradretana Hazte Oír. "És una propaganda que ataca la dignitat, els drets i la llibertat de les dones, creant un clima que normalitza la discriminació contra les dones i les insulta en vincular les seves idees amb el règim nacional-socialista", assegura el fiscal.

El vehicle havia recorregut els carrers de la capital catalana durant almenys una hora fins a ser detingut per un grup de manifestants, que també han arrencat els missatges masclistes que contenia.

A més, la Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona ha sancionat a l'autobús antifeminista per incomplir l'Ordenança de Convivència de la ciutat i la Llei de Publicitat de Catalunya, en arribar a l'avinguda Diagonal de la ciutat comtal.

Fonts de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona han informat aquest dilluns que s'ha incoat una acta administrativa als responsables del vehicle en funció de l'Ordenança municipal de Convivència i de la citada llei però que aquesta sanció no comporta immobilitzar el vehicle al seu pas per la ciutat.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas