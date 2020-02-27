La Fiscalia de Barcelona presenta la primera querella per difondre una notícia falsa sobre menors no acompanyats

La Fiscalia de Barcelona ha presentat una querella contra una internauta acusada de difondre un vídeo fals que atribuïa actituds violentes a un grup de menors no acompanyats, en la primera iniciativa legal del Ministeri Públic contra les fake news a Espanya.



En la querella, investigada per un jutjat de Sant Feliu de Llobregat (Barcelona), el Ministeri Públic acusa d'un delicte contra els drets fonamentals a la dona que presumptament va difondre, a través del seu compte de Twitter, un vídeo que mostrava les agressions d'un grup d'alumnes al Brasil a la seva professora, atribuint-lo falsament a un centre de menors no acompanyats d'Espanya.



D'altra banda, diversos mitjans com Maldita ja havien verificat que el vídeo no s'havia gravat a Espanya i que no hi havia constància que els menors que hi apareixien fossin menors no acompanyats, però la notícia falsa va seguir circulant a les xarxes.



Al vídeo, un alumne de 7è any de l'escola Maria De Lourdes Teixeira, al Brasil, colpeja a la seva professora mentre diversos companys criden i li tiren quaderns.



