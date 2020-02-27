Estàs llegint: La Fiscalia de Barcelona presenta la primera querella per difondre una notícia falsa sobre menors no acompanyats

menors migrants

La Fiscalia de Barcelona presenta la primera querella per difondre una notícia falsa sobre menors no acompanyats

La internauta va difondre a Twitter un vídeo d'una agressió juvenil a una professora al Brasil i el va atribuir falsament a menors no acompanyats a Espanya

08/02/2019.- Menores migrantes en la Plaza de las Culturas de Melilla. / EFE
Menors migrants a la Plaça de les Cultures de Melilla. / EFE

barcelona

Públic / efe

La Fiscalia de Barcelona ha presentat una querella contra una internauta acusada de difondre un vídeo fals que atribuïa actituds violentes a un grup de menors no acompanyats, en la primera iniciativa legal del Ministeri Públic contra les fake news a Espanya.

En la querella, investigada per un jutjat de Sant Feliu de Llobregat (Barcelona), el Ministeri Públic acusa d'un delicte contra els drets fonamentals a la dona que presumptament va difondre, a través del seu compte de Twitter, un vídeo que mostrava les agressions d'un grup d'alumnes al Brasil a la seva professora, atribuint-lo falsament a un centre de menors no acompanyats d'Espanya.

D'altra banda, diversos mitjans com Maldita ja havien verificat que el vídeo no s'havia gravat a Espanya i que no hi havia constància que els menors que hi apareixien fossin menors no acompanyats, però la notícia falsa va seguir circulant a les xarxes.

Al vídeo, un alumne de 7è any de l'escola Maria De Lourdes Teixeira, al Brasil, colpeja a la seva professora mentre diversos companys criden i li tiren quaderns.
 

