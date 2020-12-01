El Govern avisa del "risc" que no es "preservi el Nadal" si empitjoren les dades de la pandèmia

El Govern ha avisat del "risc" que no es pugui "preservar el Nadal", en cas que les dades epidemiològiques de la Covid-19 empitjorin, a les portes del pont de la Puríssima. La portaveu, Meritxell Budó, ha alertat també que si la velocitat de transmissió o taxa Rt supera els 0,9 punts no es podrà passar de tram la setmana que ve, tal com estava previst.



La consellera de la Presidència considera "clau" els propers dies, després que aquest dimarts la Rt hagi crescut fins a 0,84 punts, després de jornades a la baixa. En concret ha pujat sis centèsimes però, sobretot, es tracta del primer cop que se supera el llindar del 0,8 després de quinze dies per sota. A més a més, el risc de rebrot ha pujat també cinc punts (fins a 201). Feia més d'un mes que aquest paràmetre només anava a la baixa.



Durant la roda de premsa telemàtica posterior al Consell Executiu, Budó ha cridat a la "responsabilitat" de la ciutadania de cara al pont de la setmana que ve: "El que fem pot tenir conseqüències per Nadal". En principi, aquest dijous i divendres s'han de començar a notar els efectes de la reobertura de bars i restaurants, entre d'altres sectors, que va arrencar el passat 23 de novembre. La previsió del Procicat era que el dilluns 7 de desembre s'iniciés la segona fase de la desescalada, durant la qual el confinament de cap de setmana ha de passar a ser comarcal i no pas municipal, entre d'altres mesures.