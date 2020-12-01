El risc de rebrot torna a pujar un mes després, mentre s'accelera la velocitat de transmissió de la pandèmia 

barcelona
Empitjorament de la situació de l'epidèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya. Després de més d'un mes acumulant descensos, el risc de rebrot ha tornat a pujar. En concret, ho ha fet cinc punts i se situa en 201 punts, és a dir, supera el llindar de 200 a partir del qual es considera que el risc és "molt elevat". A més a més, també creix -i força- la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia, o taxa Rt, que queda en 0,84, sis centèsimes més que el dia anterior, segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut. Feia més de dues setmanes que l'Rt se situava per sota del 0,8.
En canvi, sí que millora la incidència de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants, que ara és de 260, 10 menys que ahir. En paral·lel, s'han declarat 1.458 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA) I s'ha informat de 62 noves morts, amb un total de 15.928 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. Pel que fa als hospitals, hi ha 1.718 ingressats per Covid-19, 34 menys que el dia anterior. Es tracta d'una millora després de dos dies amb increments. Pel que fa a les UCI continua la tendència a la baixa, tot i que a un ritme molt baix. Ara hi ha 454 persones amb Covid, que són quatre menys que ahir.
