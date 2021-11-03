El proper dimarts, 9 de novembre, el Consell Executiu aprovarà el projecte de pressupostos de la Generalitat per a l'any vinent. Si no hi ha una sorpresa els propers dies, però, ho farà sense tenir garantit el suport de la CUP perquè el Parlament els aprovi i puguin aplicar-se. En aquest context, la sessió de control a l'executiu autonòmic que s'ha celebrat aquest dimecres al Parlament ha servit perquè el conseller de Salut, Josep Maria Argimon, hagi anunciat que el Govern està disposat a "començar a estudiar" la internalització dels serveis telefònics del 061 i els 112, una qüestió que comptaria amb el suport dels cupaires.



Precisament aquest dimecres els treballadors d'aquests serveis, actualment externalitzats i gestionats per Ferrovial, estan en vaga i han protestat a l'exterior del Parlament per reclamar la internalització Als 061 hi treballen unes 600 persones, mentre que n'hi ha 250 més que ho fan al 112. El comentari d'Argimon ha arribat en resposta a una interpel·lació sobre el tema de la diputada de la CUP Eulàlia Reguant.

Els darrers dies els anticapitalistes no s'han cansat de repetir que les posicions sobre els comptes de la Generalitat estan molt allunyades i que no hi veuen el gir a l'esquerra promès per Aragonès. En aquest sentit, que es mantinguin projectes com el Hard Rock -l'antic BCN World- o s'aposti per la candidatura als Jocs Olímpics d'Hivern del 2030 provoca un fort rebuig de la CUP, que veu com altres demandes, com ara incrementar la pressió fiscal a les rendes més altes, tampoc són ateses.



Per tot plegat, Junts per Catalunya -que controla el Departament d'Economia a través del conseller Jaume Giró- començaria a veure amb bons ulls que els comptes s'aprovin amb el PSC, segons informa El Periódico. Al cap i a la fi els dos partits també coincideixen en altres aspectes, com la candidatura als Jocs d'Hivern o l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat. Una aliança amb els socialistes, però, no és desitjada per ERC, que a través del president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha tornat a insistir aquest dimecres que vol tirar endavant els pressupostos amb la CUP.

