El Govern espanyol celebra l'aixecament de la immunitat de Puigdemont, en una nova discrepància entre PSOE i Podemos

La decisió del Parlament Europeu de tirar endavant el suplicatori i, per tant, aixecar la immunitat a Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí ha estat celebrada pel Govern espanyol, si bé únicament està validada pel PSOE, ja que Unidas Podemos la rebutja i hi ha votat en contra. En concret, la Moncloa s'ha pronunciat a través de la ministra d'Afers Exteriors, Arancha González Laya, per a qui el resultat de la votació demostra la confiança d'Europa en la justícia espanyola i "la solidesa de l'estat de dret a Espanya".



També afegeix que l'Eurocambra assenyala que un eurodiputat no es pot valdre de la seva condició per esquivar la justícia i que "els problemes de Catalunya es resolen a Espanya, no a Europa". "Aquesta és la línia del Govern d'Espanya estenent la mà de les forces catalanes per buscar una solució a través del diàleg i la negociació", ha dit. El PSOE, el partit de González Laya, ha votat a favor de l'aixecament de la immunitat, com han fet els eurodiputats de PP, Cs i Vox.

Rebuig independentista

En canvi, la decisió ha provocat un enorme rebuig de l'independentisme. A l'espera de les rodes de premsa de valoració de la mesura, la majoria d'organitzacions s'han pronunciat a través de les xarxes socials. Junts per Catalunya assenyala que "el conflicte polític entre Catalunya i Espanya ha deixat de ser un afer intern. L'hem portat al cor d'Europa per seguir denunciant la repressió i persecució política de l'Estat espanyol".



ERC dona "tot el suport" a Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí i afegeix que "el conflicte polític només es pot resoldre per la via política", mentre que la CUP assegura que "el Parlament Europeu, al costat de la repressió i contra la democràcia. Contra l'exercici del dret a l'autodeterminació d'un poble".

