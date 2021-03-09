Estàs llegint: El Govern espanyol celebra l'aixecament de la immunitat de Puigdemont, en una nova discrepància entre PSOE i Podemos

REPRESSIÓ A L'INDEPENDENTISME

El Govern espanyol celebra l'aixecament de la immunitat de Puigdemont, en una nova discrepància entre PSOE i Podemos

Segons la ministra d'Exteriors, Arancha González Laya, la decisió demostra la "solidesa de l'estat de dret" espanyol i que els problemes de Catalunya "es resolen a Espanya, no a Europa". Unidas Podemos ha votat en contra del suplicatori, mentre que l'independentisme en bloc rebutja la mesura  

Una imatge d'arxiu de l'Eurocambra.
Una imatge d'arxiu de l'Eurocambra. Parlament Europeu

 barcelona

La decisió del Parlament Europeu de tirar endavant el suplicatori i, per tant, aixecar la immunitat a Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí ha estat celebrada pel Govern espanyol, si bé únicament està validada pel PSOE, ja que Unidas Podemos la rebutja i hi ha votat en contra. En concret, la Moncloa s'ha pronunciat a través de la ministra d'Afers Exteriors, Arancha González Laya, per a qui el resultat de la votació demostra la confiança d'Europa en la justícia espanyola i "la solidesa de l'estat de dret a Espanya".

També afegeix que l'Eurocambra assenyala que un eurodiputat no es pot valdre de la seva condició per esquivar la justícia i que "els problemes de Catalunya es resolen a Espanya, no a Europa". "Aquesta és la línia del Govern d'Espanya estenent la mà de les forces catalanes per buscar una solució a través del diàleg i la negociació", ha dit. El PSOE, el partit de González Laya, ha votat a favor de l'aixecament de la immunitat, com han fet els eurodiputats de PP, Cs i Vox. 

Rebuig independentista

En canvi, la decisió ha provocat un enorme rebuig de l'independentisme. A l'espera de les rodes de premsa de valoració de la mesura, la majoria d'organitzacions s'han pronunciat a través de les xarxes socials. Junts per Catalunya assenyala que "el conflicte polític entre Catalunya i Espanya ha deixat de ser un afer intern. L'hem portat al cor d'Europa per seguir denunciant la repressió i persecució política de l'Estat espanyol". 

ERC dona "tot el suport" a Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí i afegeix que "el conflicte polític només es pot resoldre per la via política", mentre que la CUP assegura que "el Parlament Europeu, al costat de la repressió i contra la democràcia. Contra l'exercici del dret a l'autodeterminació d'un poble".

