El Govern retornarà les 23.000 multes del primer estat d'alarma

El TC va declarar la mesura "inconstitucional" i el Govern espanyol ja va anunciar que procediria a les devolucions

Control policial dels Mossos durant el confinament perimetral del Segrià de l'estiu.
Control policial dels Mossos durant el confinament perimetral del Segrià de l'estiu. ACN

barcelona

El Govern retornarà les 23.000 multes interposades i pagades durant el primer estat d'alarma. Això equival a haver de retornar uns quatre milions d'euros, segons ha explicat aquest dilluns el conseller d'Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, en declaracions a TV3. La devolució és conseqüència de la sentència del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) que va declarar la inconstitucionalitat de la mesura que va obligar a confinar la població al principi de la pandèmia de la Covid-19.

El Govern espanyol va anunciar la setmana passada que retornaria les multes i ara la Generalitat farà el mateix. "La sentència és molt clara", ha dit Elena.
El conseller ha assegura que la devolució es farà de la forma "més senzilla" per a la ciutadania. D'altra banda, ha dit que un cop hi hagi sentència sobre el segon estat d'alarma, i segons quin sigui el resultat, s'estudiarà què cal fer amb les sancions del segon període.

