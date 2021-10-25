El Govern retornarà les 23.000 multes del primer estat d'alarma

barcelona
El Govern retornarà les 23.000 multes interposades i pagades durant el primer estat d'alarma. Això equival a haver de retornar uns quatre milions d'euros, segons ha explicat aquest dilluns el conseller d'Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, en declaracions a TV3. La devolució és conseqüència de la sentència del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) que va declarar la inconstitucionalitat de la mesura que va obligar a confinar la població al principi de la pandèmia de la Covid-19.
El Govern espanyol va anunciar la setmana passada que retornaria les multes i ara la Generalitat farà el mateix. "La sentència és molt clara", ha dit Elena.
El conseller ha assegura que la devolució es farà de la forma "més senzilla" per a la ciutadania. D'altra banda, ha dit que un cop hi hagi sentència sobre el segon estat d'alarma, i segons quin sigui el resultat, s'estudiarà què cal fer amb les sancions del segon període.
