La Guàrdia Civil registra l'Ajuntament de la Seu d'Urgell per un presumpte delicte de frau en subvencions

Agents de la Guàrdia Civil han registrat aquest matí l'Ajuntament de la Seu d'Urgell i el Consell Comarcal de l'Alt Urgell per buscar documentació sobre un presumpte cas de prevaricació, malversació de fons públics, frau en subvencions i en contractes i negociacions prohibides a funcionaris. Les dues administracions estan governades pel PdeCAT. L'operació respon a la causa obert pel jutjat d'instrucció número 2 de la Seu d'Urgell arran d'una querella presentada per la Fiscalia contra quatre persones vinculades a l'Ajuntament, segons ha informat el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC).



"El mateix dia de la presentació de la querella es va sol·licitar i va acordar l'entrada i registre a l'Ajuntament amb la finalitat de buscar documentació necessària per al procediment", assenyala el tribunal. L'operació de registre, amb dos cotxes i dues furgonetes de la Guàrdia Civil, ha començat cap a les 5.00 hores i es troba sota secret de sumari. Els quatre membres del consistori querellats seran cridats a declarar, però de moment encara no hi ha data.



Segons informa l'ACN, en el registre els agents han fet sortir tots els treballadors de l'Ajuntament excepte un regidor de l'equip de govern, la interventora, els informàtics i el secretari municipal.