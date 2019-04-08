Els anys d’activitat intel·lectual permeten contrarrestar els efectes sobre el cervell del pas dels anys o fins i tot l'inici de malalties pròpies de les persones amb edats avançades.
Un equip de l’Institut de Neurociències de la Universitat de Barcelona (UB) ha realitzat un estudi amb 122 persones cognitivament sanes, 87 dones i 35 homes, amb una edat mitjana de 68,2 anys, ha comparat les característiques morfològiques de determinades àrees cerebrals i ha constatat característiques moleculars i gruixos diferents en funció del nivell d’educació.
Es sabia que el fet d'estudiar i que l'activitat física afavoreixen que el cervell resisteixi millor el pas del temps, i que les persones que han tingut educació universitària tenen un grau més alt de reserva cognitiva que les que han tingut accés a menys anys d'educació, però ara, els esmentats investigadors han observat, mitjançant dades de ressonància magnètica, les àrees del cervell que diferien en termes de gruix cortical entre persones d’edat avançada que presentaven alts nivells d’educació i persones que havien rebut menys anys d’educació formal".
El director de la recerca, David Bartrés-Faz, professor de la Facultat de Medicina i Ciències de la Salut i investigador de l’Institut de Neurociències de la UB, ha explicat a Públic que, a l'escorça del cervell, "hi ha famílies de gens implicats en la neurotransmissió, o comunicació neuronal, que estan sobreexpressats a les àrees associades als anys d'educació". Es a dir que hi ha àrees del cervell que tenen un gruix diferent en funció dels anys dedicats a la formació reglada i que "les regions cerebrals relacionades amb l'escolarització tenen genètiques particulars".
Aquest estudi, segons Bartrés-Faz, suggereix que el mecanisme de reserva a nivell molecular es relaciona amb l'augment dels processos de comunicació d'aquestes àrees del cervell".
