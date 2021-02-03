Illa anuncia que la metgessa Olga Pané serà la consellera de Salut si guanya les eleccions

Salvador Illa, el candidat socialista per a les eleccions del pròxim 14 de febrer, ha anunciat que nomenarà la metgessa Olga Pané com a consellera de Salut si guanyés les eleccions. Pané és l'actual gerent del Parc de Salut Mar, que congrega l'Hospital del Mar, l'Hospital de l'Esperança, el centre sociosanitari Fòrum i el centre de Salut Mental Emili Mira. Amb aquesta aposta, el candidat socialista ha assegurat que té la voluntat de prioritzar la "gestió", motiu pel qual vol posar "professionals públics davant de les àrees rellevants del Govern". Illa ho ha anunciat en un acte de campanya amb el president de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig.

El nom de Pané se suma a l'anunciat la setmana passada per ocupar la vicepresidència econòmica, Maurici Lucena, l'actual president d'Aena, de l'ala més liberal del partit en matèria econòmica, segons reconeix ell mateix.

Olga Pané és una metgessa de 64 anys, especialista en medicina del treball i màster en gestió de serveis sanitaris per la UB. Durant l'any passat va formar part del comitè d'experts per la transformació del sistema públic de salut. Anteriorment va ser gerent de l'Hospital d'Igualada i de la Fundació de Recerca en Atenció Primària Jordi Gol. Ha estat directora de la consultoria del Consorci de salut Social i de Catalunya i consultora de projectes de reforma sanitària a Amèrica Llatina per al Banc Mundial i el BID. També ha estat directora de centres d'atenció primària de l'Institut Català de la Salut al Baix Llobregat i també de l'ABS de la Roca del Vallès.