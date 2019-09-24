El president de la Generalitat de Catalunya s'ha adreçat per carta al cap de Govern espanyol per transmetre-li la seva "indignació i la de tot el Govern de Catalunya, així com d'una part important de la ciutadania catalana" per les 'detencions preventives' de nou persones, acusades de terrorisme, "que no haurien de ser possibles en un veritable Estat de Dret".



"Aquest dilluns ens vam despertar a Catalunya amb soroll de cops de porta de la Guàrdia Civil a casa de ciutadans compromesos amb la seva societat", explica el president Quim Torra al president del Govern en funcions Pedro Sánchez en una carta en la qual denuncia la realització d'una "operació judicial-policíaca-mediàtica que se saltava tots els principis de presumpció d'innocència i que servia per inventar un fals relat de violència a Catalunya".

Les nou detencions, realitzades "amb caràcter preventiu", tal com van informar la Guàrdia Civil i la delegada del Govern espanyol, Teresa Cunillera, representen "un exemple més de la utilització dels aparells d'Estat per una finalitat política de part que no es correspon amb les raons de l'existència d'aquests aparells", denuncia Quim Torra en aquesta indignada missiva, en la qual recorda a Pedro Sánchez les funcions de la justícia, la policia i els mitjans de comunicació.



Torra conclou la carta reiterant que "el moviment independentista ha estat, és i serà un moviment pacífic i no violent que busca assolir la independència" de Catalunya "sempre per mitjans democràtics".



Carta del president de la Generalitat