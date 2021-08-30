La mascareta dins l'aula a partir dels sis anys continuarà marcant el curs escolar que arrenca les properes setmanes, si ve els alumnes se la podran treure al pati si no es barregen amb altres grups. A més a més, els estudiants vacunats amb pauta completa o els que ja hagin passat la malaltia no hauran de fer quarantena encara que siguin contacte estret d'algun positiu. La mesura afectarà fonamentalment els alumnes d'ESO i Batxillerat, que són els que des de fa setmanes ja poden vacunar-se. Ara mateix el 13,9% dels catalans d'entre 12 i 15 anys han completat la pauta de vacunació. Aquests són alguns dels canvis del proper curs, segons han anunciat aquest dilluns en roda de premsa els consellers d'Educació, Josep González Cambray, i Salut, Josep Maria Argimon, i la portaveu del Govern, Patrícia Plaja.



"Adaptem les mesures, no les relaxem", ha manifestat González Cambray. Com ja van anunciar fa uns dies, el retorn a les aules serà totalment presencial i a banda de la mascareta també es mantindran mesures com l'organització en grups bombolla. Això sí, es permetrà l'entrada dels pares a les escoles i també l'adaptació a p3 i a p4. Aquestes mesures estaran vigents tot el primer trimestre.



"No estem davant d'un pla inamovible. Això com a mínim serà vigent el primer trimestre, després anirem veient quines són les mesures de cara al segon i al tercer trimestre. Màxima prudència, màxima seguretat, màxima presencialitat", ha subratllat González Cambray. Les entrades a l'escola seguiran sent esglaonades, també s'hi podran fer activitats extraescolars -limitades a un màxim d'entre 10 i 15 alumnes- i colònies, mentre que la via telemàtica seguirà sent la prioritària alhora de reunir-se amb les famílies.

