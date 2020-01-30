Estàs llegint: La JEC deixa vacant l'escó al Parlament Europeu de Ponsatí però li reconeix la immunitat

La JEC deixa vacant l'escó al Parlament Europeu de Ponsatí però li reconeix la immunitat

L'ens li demana que vagi al Congrés dels Diputats a jurar la Constitució per esdevenir europarlamentària. Tot i això, li reconeix la immunitat en virtut de la sentència del Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea sobre Junqueras.

Los exconsellers Clara Ponsatí y Antoni Comín realizan declaraciones a la prensa en Brusela. EFE/Aída Sanchez Alonso/Archivo
Els exconsellers Clara Ponsatí i Antoni Comín realitzen declaracions a la premsa a Brussel·les. EFE/Aída Sanchez Alonso/Archivo

barcelona

públic

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha decidit deixar buit l'escó que li correspondria a Clara Ponsatí, exiliada a Escòcia, després de la sortida del Regne Unit de la Unió Europa. La JEC torna a demanar a l'exconsellera que es desplaci fins al Congrés dels Diputats per acatar la Constitució, tal com ja va fer amb Carles Puigdemot, Toni Comín i Oriol Junqueras. L'ens s'empara en la Llei Orgànica del Règim Electoral General, que fixa com a obligatori aquest tràmit per esdevenir eurodiputada.

Tot i això, la Junta li reconeix la immunitat en virtut de la resolució del Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) que, precisament, reconeixia Junqueras com a eurodiputat pel fet mateix d'haver estat elegit en unes eleccions, encara que no hagués pogut jurar la Constitució perquè era a presó. El TJUE, per tant, li reconeixia la immunitat a Junqueras en tant que era eurodiputat. La JEC, per contra, no reconeix encara a Ponsatí com a eurodiputada, però paradoxalment sí que li reconeix la immunitat. 

Es preveu que Clara Ponsatí entri al Parlament Europeu després del Brexit, ja que l'Estat espanyol tindrà més representació amb la sortida dels britànics de la Unió Europea. Ponsatí és la candidata de l'Estat amb més vots després del darrer representant que va entrar a la cambra i, per tant, la que hauria d'ocupar aquest nou escó.

