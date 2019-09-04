Sis regidors de Badalona seran jutjats aquest dimecres a la Ciutat de la Justícia per obrir el consistori i treballar el 12 d'octubre de 2016, Dia de la Hispanitat, després que un jutge ho prohibís. Els regidors volien protestar contra la diada, ja que condecora l'arribada de Cristòfol Colom a l'Amèrica Llatina i consideren que "no hi ha res a celebrar".



Els sis representants, José Téllez, Francesc Duran, Laia Sabater, Fàtima Taleb, Oriol Lladó i Agnès Rotger, van obrir el vestíbul d'un edifici municipal i van atendre consultes ciutadanes, tot i que un jutge havia prohibit cap activitat laboral per ser dia festiu. La Fiscalia demana 15 mesos d'inhabilitació per càrrec públic electiu, autonòmic o local, i una multa de 4.200 euros per un delicte de desobediència greu comès per autoritat.

L'alcaldessa de l'anterior legislatura, Dolors Sabater, no serà jutjada perquè el 12 d'octubre es trobava de viatge oficial. Sabater havia ofert als treballadors de l'Ajuntament convertir el 12 d'octubre en dia laborable a qui ho volgués, "a càrrec del 9 de desembre, per poder gaudir del pont de la Constitució".



Tot i això, un dia abans, el jutjat contenciós 14 de Barcelona va aturar la decisió del govern municipal en considerar que es generava un "perjudici irreparable" per a l'interès general en la celebració del Dia de la Hispanitat. La iniciativa judicial va ser encapçalada per la Delegació del Govern a Catalunya, llavors liderada per enric

