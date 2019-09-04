Público
JUDICI PER DESOBEDIÈNCIA Jutgen els regidors de Badalona que van obrir l'Ajuntament el 12 d'octubre

La Fiscalia demana 15 mesos d'inhabilitació i una multa de 4.200 euros per delicte de desobediència greu. Els representants públics van decidir prendre's el Dia de la Hispanitat com a laboral perquè consideren que "no hi ha res a celebrar". 

El regidor de Guanyem Badalona en Comú, Jose Téllez, davant la Ciutat de la Justícia, acompanyat per dirigents polítics i socials. @aramateix

El regidor de Guanyem Badalona en Comú, Jose Téllez, davant la Ciutat de la Justícia, acompanyat per dirigents polítics i socials durant el judici pels cartells de l'1-O. Avui torna a la seu judicial per desobeir la prohibició d'un jutje de mantenir el 12-O com a dia festiu. @aramateix

Sis regidors de Badalona seran jutjats aquest dimecres a la Ciutat de la Justícia per obrir el consistori i treballar el 12 d'octubre de 2016, Dia de la Hispanitat, després que un jutge ho prohibís. Els regidors volien protestar contra la diada, ja que condecora l'arribada de Cristòfol Colom a l'Amèrica Llatina i consideren que "no hi ha res a celebrar".

Els sis representants, José Téllez, Francesc Duran, Laia Sabater, Fàtima Taleb, Oriol Lladó i Agnès Rotger, van obrir el vestíbul d'un edifici municipal i van atendre consultes ciutadanes, tot i que un jutge havia prohibit cap activitat laboral per ser dia festiu. La Fiscalia demana 15 mesos d'inhabilitació per càrrec públic electiu, autonòmic o local, i una multa de 4.200 euros per un delicte de desobediència greu comès per autoritat.

L'alcaldessa de l'anterior legislatura, Dolors Sabater, no serà jutjada perquè el 12 d'octubre es trobava de viatge oficial. Sabater havia ofert als treballadors de l'Ajuntament convertir el 12 d'octubre en dia laborable a qui ho volgués, "a càrrec del 9 de desembre, per poder gaudir del pont de la Constitució".

Tot i això, un dia abans, el jutjat contenciós 14 de Barcelona va aturar la decisió del govern municipal en considerar que es generava un "perjudici irreparable" per a l'interès general en la celebració del Dia de la Hispanitat. La iniciativa judicial va ser encapçalada per la Delegació del Govern a Catalunya, llavors liderada per enric 

