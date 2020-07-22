El jutjat de Figueres cita a declarar 196 persones pel tall del Tsunami Democràtic a l'AP-7

El jutjat d'instrucció 4 de Figueres cita a declarar 196 persones com a investigades pel tall de l'AP-7 impulsat pel Tsunami Democràtic i que va bloquejar la frontera administrativa entre els estats espanyol i francès els passats 11 i 12 de novembre. En concret, la interlocutòria diu que els manifestants van tallar l'AP-7 "per interrompre la lliure circulació de persones i mercaderies", que van muntar "barricades" damunt la calçada i que també van instal·lar-hi un escenari. El jutjat, que ara aixeca el secret de sumari, imputa a les persones citades els delictes de desordres públics i danys. De moment, però, no posa data per a les declaracions. A més a més, també incorpora a la causa les denúncies creuades entre un manifestant i un agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra.



La protesta a la frontera administrativa entre la Catalunya Nord i la sud es va allargar fins al matí del dia 12, quan agents de la policia francesa van desallotjar els manifestants. En paral·lel, però, els activistes del Tsunami van tallar la N-II a la Jonquera (Alt Empordà) i, novament, l'AP-7, aquest cop a l'altura de Salt, al Gironès. L'endemà al matí van donar per acabada una mobilització de 48 hores. Es vivia setmanes d'intensa mobilització com a resposta a les condemnes del Suprem a diversos dirigents independentistes en el judici del Procés.



Des d'aleshores, però, el Tsunami Democràtic pràcticament no ha realitzat accions i, de fet, la darrera significativa va ser el 18 de desembre, durant el Barça – Madrid de la lliga de futbol. El seu canal de Telegram, que té gairebé 330.000 seguidors, de fet no emet cap missatge des de fa més de mig any.

