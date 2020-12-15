L'11,6% dels catalans ha passat la Covid-19, segons l'estudi de seroprevalença

Prop de 900.000 catalans han tingut el coronavirus i han desenvolupat anticossos contra la malaltia, segons les dades de la quarta onada de l'estudi estatal de seroprevalença, que s'ha realitzat entre juliol i novembre. En concret, el treball detalla que l'11,6% dels catalans han passat la Covid-19 -equival a 880.000 persones-, per damunt de la mitjana estatal del 9,9% -uns 4,7 milions d'individus-.



L'estudi de seroprevalença està impulsat pel Ministeri de Sanitat i l'Institut Carlos III i revela que la província catalana amb un tant per cent més elevat de persones contagiades és Barcelona, amb el 12,4% de la població (gairebé 700.000 persones), per davant de Lleida (12,2%, 52.786 persones), Girona (11,4%, 86.803) i Tarragona (5,6%, 45.224).



En la tercera onada de l'estudi, realitzada fins al juliol, el percentatge a Catalunya se situava en el 5,9%, de manera que en l'anomenada segona onada de la pandèmia el volum de població que ha contret la malaltia s'ha doblat. Alhora, però, se segueix molt lluny de l'anomenada impunitat de grup, perquè gairebé el 90% de la població catalana no ha agafat la malaltia i, per tant, el virus té camp per córrer, perquè aquesta immunitat pot assolir-se quan el nombre de contagiats se situa al voltant del 60 o el 70% del total del població.

Tot i que la detecció de casos ha millorat, encara no es detecten tots els positius i, de fet, les darreres dades del Departament de Salut xifren en gairebé 330.000 els casos detectats per PCR o test d'antígens, poc més d'una tercera part de les persones que realment haurien tingut el coronavirus.



La directora de el Centre Nacional d'Epidemiologia de l'Institut de Salut Carlos III, Marina Pollán, ha comentat que les zones amb més difusió han estat Madrid, Castella i Lleó, Castella-la Manxa, Navarra, Barcelona, Lleida i Saragossa. Tot i que la prevalença global a nivell estatal és del 9,9%, hi ha tres províncies que superen el 18%: Conca, Sòria i Madrid.

