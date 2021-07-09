Continua l'espiral de violència i agressions contra la comunitat LGTBI. Els Mossos d'Esquadra investiguen una agressió homòfoba que ha tingut lloc aquest divendres al matí a la Zona Franca de Barcelona, a l'entorn del carrer del Foc. Segons ha explicat el cos policial, els fets han passat cap a les set. Un home que feia esport per la muntanya s'ha acostat a tres joves i sense raó aparent els ha insultat per la seva condició sexual i n'ha agredit a dos. A un li ha fet una puntada de peu i a l'altre un cop a la cara. Després ha fugit corrent del lloc.



Una patrulla dels Mossos que era per la zona s'ha adreçat a l'indret, i els tres joves, de 22, 23 i 24 anys, han relatat els fets. La policia ha posat el cas en coneixement del fiscal d'Odi i Discriminació, a l'espera que les tres víctimes denunciïn els fets.



L'auge de la violència LGTBIfòbica arreu de l'Estat, amb l'assassinat del jove Samuel Luiz a La Corunya el passat dissabte, ha provocat que més d'una 40 organitzacions hagin convocat una concentració a Barcelona pel proper dia 22. La pretensió dels convocats, entre els que hi ha la Plataforma d'Entitats LGTBI de Catalunya i Pride Barcelona, és que sigui massiva per condemnar la violència LGTBI-fòbica. Es farà a les 19h al Passeig de Gràcia de Barcelona.

