El secretari de Política Lingüística de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Xavier Vila; el director general de Política Lingüística i Multilingüisme de la Generalitat Valenciana, Rubén Trenzano, i la directora general de Política Lingüística del Govern de les Illes Balears, Beatriu Defior, van acordar aquest dijous reclamar de manera conjunta que la Llei espanyola de l'audiovisual garanteixi la presència del català. També van acordar actuacions conjuntes per impulsar l'oferta audiovisual als tres territoris. Ambdues accions formen part de les mesures per promoure la llengua "en un moment clau per al seu futur", segons va indicar en un comunicat el Departament de Cultura de la Generalitat de Catalunya.



La reunió dels dirigents dels tres governs va arribar només tres dies després que el sector audiovisual català i les entitats en defensa de la llengua fessin una demostració de força per reclamar la protecció del català a la llei estatal de l'audiovisual. En la trobada intragovernamental també van acordar-se actuacions que milloraran "sensiblement" la informació a la ciutadania sobre equivalències entre certificats i nivells de coneixement de llengua. Així mateix, els responsables de la política lingüística dels tres àmbits territorials van posar en comú iniciatives per promoure la llengua entre els joves, especialment entre creadors de continguts com els youtubers i els influenciadors socials.

En un espai lingüístic comú, les iniciatives compartides en aquest àmbit "poden tenir un efecte multiplicador" pel que fa a públics i audiències, considera el Govern. En aquesta línia, també han refermat l'aposta per Bon Dia Televisió, la plataforma conjunta de continguts digitals. A més va acordar-se sumar esforços en matèria de tecnologia del llenguatge, especialment promoure la recollida de dades lingüístiques que es puguin utilitzar per entrenar sistemes de reconeixement del llenguatge i síntesi de veu.



La reunió, inscrita en el marc de la Declaració de Palma, signada l'any 2017 pels tres governs amb l'objectiu d'enfortir els lligams en els àmbits de la llengua i la cultura, va fer-se al Departament de Cultura de la Generalitat de Catalunya, a Barcelona. La propera reunió tindrà lloc a València el mes de març.

