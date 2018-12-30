Milers de persones es van manifestar aquest dissabte al vespre a Barcelona per protestar contra l'acció l'agent de la Guàrdia Urbana que va matar a trets a una gossa, Sota, el passat 18 de desembre, mentre membres de la seva patrulla policial identificaven el seu propietari.
La manifestació, convocada per l'organització SOS Animals Maresme a través de xarxes socials, amb el lema #JusticiaParaSota va obtenir el suport de diferents entitats. Els participants es van concentrar a la Plaça Espanya i van marxar per diferents carrers del districte de Sants-Montjuïc.
Segons la Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona, l'agent va disparar contra la gossa perquè es trobava sense lligar i el seu amo la va incitar a atacar-lo, però els convocants de la protesta desmenteixen aquesta versió i reclamen la suspensió del policia.
"No creiem en la Guàrdia Urbana i no creiem en l'Ajuntament. L'Ajuntament pensem que és còmplice del que està succeint, i volem que treballin i que aquest senyor que va disparar a la gossa no treballi, que deixi el cos de policia, almenys fins que no s'aclareixi el que va passar amb un jutge, que sigui el jutge qui determini si aquest senyor és culpable o no és culpable", va declarar Toni Solana, de SOS Animals Maresme, informa el canal 324.
