Mas, Ortega, Rigau i Homs condemnats a pagar 4,9 milions d'euros pel  9-N

El Tribunal de Comptes ha condemnat a Artur Mas, Joana Ortega, Irene Rigau i Francesc Homs a pagar 4,9 milions d'euros per l'organització i celebració del 9-N el passat 2014. També han estat condemnades sis persones més per aquests fets: Luis Bertrán, Josefina Valls, Jaume Domingo, Ignaci Genovés, Jordi Vilajoana i Teresa Prohibas.



La fiscalia del tribunal va xifrar en 4.995.918,34 € el cost de la consulta independentista i va considerar provat que l'exgovern de Mas va fer aquesta despesa. El fiscal en cap, Miquel Ángel torres, també va considerar responsables directes els exconsellers Homs, Ortega i Rigau en el seu informe final, a més de l'exsecretari general de la Presidència Jordi Vilajoana.



Finalment, es considera que el pressupost d'aquell 9 de novembre va ser de 4.946.788,16 € que ara hauran de tornar els sentenciats. A Mas, se'l responsabilitza del total de la suma, mentre que a la resta de condemnats se'ls atribueix una part proporcional a les responsabilitats atribuides. Així ho ha valorat la jutgessa en cap d'aquest de la secció segona d'enjudiciament d'aquest tribunal, Margarita Mariscal de Gante, filla de Jaime Mariscal de Gante, un jutge del Tribunal d'Ordre Públic creat durant el franquisme. El germà d'aquesta jutgessa, el comissari Mariscal de Gante, també és conegut per haver convidat al torturador Billy el Niño, l'alias d'Antonio González Pacheco, en un acte de la Comissaria de Policia del Districte de Ciudad Lineal a Madrid.



Fins ara, Mas i la resta de condemnats tenien el domicili embargat per haver cobert aquesta quantitat de despesa pel 9-N. També van consignar la xifra de 2,9 milions d'euros en efectiu per cobrir part de la fiança de 5,2 milions d'euros imposada pel cost públic de la consulta.